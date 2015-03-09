CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits five-week low, led by energy, BlackBerry

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit its lowest level in five weeks on Monday, as energy shares fell with weaker Brent oil prices and smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd dropped after a downgrade by Goldman Sachs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 98.01 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,854.49. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.