TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed up almost 1 percent on Tuesday as investors brushed off tensions between Russia and the West over the disputed Crimea region in a boost for a range of blue-chip stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 137.03 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,368.92. All ten main sectors gained.