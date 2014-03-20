FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Financial stocks help TSX end higher
March 20, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Financial stocks help TSX end higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
ended higher on Thursday, with financial stocks leading the way
as investors bet on higher U.S. interest rates and economic
recovery helping insurers and domestic lenders.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 27.79 points, or 0.19 percent,
at 14,361.83. Half of the 10 main sectors, including the three
biggest groups, notched gains in the session.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

