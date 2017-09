TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed little changed on Monday in quiet Easter holiday trading, with TransCanada Corp shares hit by a delay in the Keystone XL pipeline project, and Barrick Gold Corp helping offset gains in other groups. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 6.71 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,493.68. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)