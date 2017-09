TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, helped by Potash Corp beating lowly expectations and heavyweight banking stocks making small gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.86 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,554.25. Eight of its ten main sectors notched gains. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)