CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely off record; Valeant boosts index

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed within striking distance of the all-time highs hit last week, with broad but shallow declines across most major industries partly offset by a 3 percent jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,249.99. The index hit 15,291.15 on Friday, its highest ever level. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)