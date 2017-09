TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index pushed into fresh territory for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, helped by energy companies, railways and some banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 65.14 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,315.13. It got as high as 15,343.51 during the day. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)