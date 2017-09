TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as a sluggish global growth forecast and weak data from Germany fueled a selloff in equities and weighed on oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 166.67 points, or 1.13 percent, at 14,576.45. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)