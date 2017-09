TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index recorded its biggest single-day drop in about 18 months on Thursday as weakness in the price of oil fueled a selloff in the energy sector and Toronto-Dominion Bank fell after the lender reported quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 284.11 points, or 1.93 percent, at 14,469.95. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Matthew Lewis)