TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by an almost 25 percent surge in pharmacy benefits company Catamaran Corp after it received a $12.8 billion takeover offer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 95.97 points, or 0.65 percent, at 14,908.39. All but one of the index’s ten main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)