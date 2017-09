TORONTO, April 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Thursday in a broad rally led by major banks and some industrial and energy-related stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 112.71 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,326.31. That was its highest close since September and its sixth straight gain. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)