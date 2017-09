TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended barely higher on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks single-handedly held off steep declines in a range of financial, industrial, consumer and mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 5.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,389.28. Of the 10 main sectors, only energy rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)