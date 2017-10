TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday, ending down 1 percent as heavyweight banking and resource stocks declined, though a late surge from BlackBerry cushioned the fall. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 134.47 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,744.11. It had hit a 19-month high on Tuesday.