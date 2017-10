TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday as market sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting a balanced stimulus pullback, offsetting weak trade data out of China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.84 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,306.93. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.