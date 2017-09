TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as a jump in Teck Resources Ltd and gains in commodity prices helped offset disappointing quarterly reports from Potash Corp and Goldcorp Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.16 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,669.14. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.