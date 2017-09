TORONTO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday as data showed increasing strength in the global economic recovery and boosted the price of oil, fueling a rally in shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 107.32 points, or 0.86 percent, at 12,593.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.