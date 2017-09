TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday to a near four-week low as fresh concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon begin dialing down its monetary stimulus program weighed on shares of financial and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 56.59 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,412.73. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.