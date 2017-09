TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as the U.S. government shutdown hit the energy and financial sectors but boosted the bullion price and gold-mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 8.44 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,839. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.