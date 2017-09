TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as gains in energy and financial shares helped offset worries about the U.S. government shutdown, but the market ended the week lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 23.46 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,758.58. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.