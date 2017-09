TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index pushed higher on Thursday as strong commodity prices drove gold and energy issues, more than making up for weaker telecom stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 81.43 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,324.75, extending a strong two-week run that has the index at its highest level in more than two years.