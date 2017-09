TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to its highest in nearly 3 years as higher oil prices helped drive gains in the energy sector and shares of BlackBerry Ltd jumped. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.36 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,227.08. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.