TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stumbled to a one-week low on Wednesday after weak data from Europe and the United States raised concerns about the global economic recovery. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 103.40 points, or 0.82 percent, at 12,473.65. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.