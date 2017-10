TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The main Canadian stock index ended higher on Monday in low volume trade, as investors cheered a takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and a rise in the price of gold helped beaten-down miners of the precious metal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.15 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,696.37 points.