TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday as strong commodity prices boosted shares of energy and materials companies and offset uncertainty over how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin to scale back its stimulus measures. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 65.22 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,704.52. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.