TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped on Tuesday as strength in materials and financials drove the market higher, offsetting worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 82.09 points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,670.11. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.