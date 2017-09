TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday, led by the industrial and financial sectors, with investors encouraged by global economic data and the prospect of limited military strikes on Syria. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.31 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,757.81. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.