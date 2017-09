TORONTO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched its highest level in more than three months on Thursday after bullish economic data boosted most major sectors and speculation about a potential sale lifted BlackBerry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 87.25 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,845.06. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.