TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday after positive Chinese economic data and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's election victory offset concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy direction. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.71 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,811.18. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.