TORONTO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as advances in the financial and industrial sectors drove the market, with investors remaining concerned about the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 37.71 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,848.89. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.