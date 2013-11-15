FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-year high on Yellen stimulus comments
November 15, 2013 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-year high on Yellen stimulus comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday to its highest in more than two years after Federal
Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen, who is widely expected to take
over as head of the U.S. central bank, expressed strong support
for the Fed's stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 51.19 points, or 0.38 percent,
at 13,482.57, after reaching 13,490.19, its highest since July
2011. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

