TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest in five weeks as Bank of Montreal dropped after the company's results, dragging with it shares of other major banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 99.70 points, or 0.74 percent, at 13,319.87. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.