TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as investors focused on concerns about what the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide to do about its monetary stimulus program at its policy meeting next week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 11.31 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,125.70. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.