TORONTO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday, with banks, miners and energy companies lifting the country's main index to an annual gain of 9.6 percent for 2013. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.16 points, or 0.3 percent, at 13,621.55. It ended 2012 at 12,433.53.