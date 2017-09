TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, with weak economic data from China weighing on investor sentiment and causing declines in the financial, materials and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 45.33 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,548.86. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.