TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday to reach its highest in nearly three years as global equity markets cheered the Bank of Japan's stimulative monetary policy measures and a jump in oil prices lifted shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.71 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,077.47. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.