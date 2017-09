TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended down marginally on Friday, ending a two-week string of gains, as banking stocks weakened, offsetting rises in telecoms and energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.65 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,205.72. It gained 1.1 percent on the week.