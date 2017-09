TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday after positive commentary on the U.S. economy by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped reassure investors and drive broad gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 68.76 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,651.87. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)