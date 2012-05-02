CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps on soft global data

* TSX down 101 points, or 0.8 percent, to 12,231.79 * Materials, energy shares lead losses * U.S., Europe data weighs on commodities * Barrick shares fall 2 percent after soft earnings By Jon Cook TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index was sharply lower on Wednesday, threatening its five-day rally, as resource issues were hurt by weak data in the United States and Europe that dented hopes of a global economic recovery. Data in the United States painted a more negative picture a day after strong manufacturing numbers. U.S. payroll processor ADP said companies added 119,000 jobs in April, falling short of the expected 177,000 increase and the smallest monthly rise in seven months. Also, new orders for U.S. factory goods in March recorded their biggest decline in three years, government data showed on Wednesday. "ADP was definitely weaker than what people were expecting, which puts pressure on assumptions for nonfarm payrolls coming up on Friday," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director, institutional equity research, CIBC World Markets. The U.S. Labor Department will release its April jobs report on Friday with economists expecting employers likely added 170,000 jobs in April. Weakness in the U.S. labor market threatens the American recovery effort, which could impact growth in Canada, its largest trading partner. At 11:25 a.m. (1525 GMT) The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 101 points, or 0.8 percent, to 12,231.79. Nine of 10 main sectors in the index were lower. The heavily weighted materials and energy groups led the losses, both falling 1.3 percent as metals, gold and oil prices sank. Barrick Gold was the most influential decliner, down 2 percent to C$39.09, after the world's largest gold miner reported a first-quarter profit on Wednesday, but investors remained concerned about underlying production costs. "Costs were higher and the copper production was not what everybody was expecting so that's putting pressure (on the stock)," said Mokhtari. Other resource firms weighing on the downside, included Goldcorp, down 1 percent to C$37.72, First Quantum Minerals, down 3 percent at C$19.85, Teck Resources , which fell 1.5 percent to C$36.65, Canadian Natural Resources, down 1.5 percent to C$34.18, and Cenovus Energy slid 2.5 percent to C$35.24. Earlier, data from the euro zone showing a deepening contraction in manufacturing in the region intensified worries that even its strongest economies are buckling from the contagion of the fiscal woes of their heavily indebted neighbors. Financial shares slid on the news, dipping 0.7 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank falling 0.6 percent to C$82.39 and Royal Bank of Canada down 0.6 percent to C$56.48. Research In Motion also continued its swoon from Tuesday, sliding nearly 4 percent to C$12.83 as investors were unimpressed after the struggling BlackBerry maker gave developers a glimpse of its next-generation BlackBerry 10 smartphone. "There is no investor confidence in RIM at all," David Cockfield, portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management, told Reuters on Tuesday. "It will have to do something fairly spectacular to turn things around."