CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on euro zone worries
May 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on euro zone worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* TSX down 77.96 points, or 0.7 percent, to 11,793.27
    * Materials, energy issues lead losses
    * Greek, French election results hurt sentiment

    By Jon Cook	
    TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index fell
sharply on Monday as oil and other resource-based commodities
tumbled after Greek and French election results rattled
investors.	
    Euro zone debt fears escalated after incumbent governments
in France and Greece lost their reelection bids on Sunday.
Market watchers were concerned that the new governments may not
have the stomach for painful austerity measures seen as key to
tackle the region's debt crisis. 	
    "The uncertainty there will probably weigh on sentiment for
some time still," said Robert Kavcic, an economist at BMO
Capital Markets.	
    Kavcic added the Greek situation was a bit more pressing, as
it was unclear "whether or not they're going to be able to meet
the demands necessary to maintain their bailout funding."	
    The heavily weighted materials and energy groups both fell
more than 1 percent, leading Canada's broader index lower as
base metals and gold prices slid and oil hit a four-month low
below $113 a barrel on Monday.   	
    Among material stocks, the most influential decliners
included top fertilizer producer Potash Corp, down 1.4
percent to C$41.74, copper miner Teck Resources, down
2.6 percent at C$33.90 and top gold miners Barrick Gold
, which fell 0.7 percent to C$37.43, and Goldcorp
, down 1.3 percent to C$35.96.	
    Inmet Mining shares fell more than 7 percent to
C$46.59 after the Toronto-based miner's long-awaited engineering
study on its Cobre Panama copper-molybdenum project in Central
America pegged development costs for the asset at $6.2
billion 	
    At 10:50 a.m. (1450 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.96 points, or 0.7
percent, to 11,793.27. It touched a fresh 2012 low at 11,785.74.	
    Energy losses were led by Canadian Natural Resources
, down 1.4 percent to C$31.28, Suncor Energy,
down 0.8 percent to C$29.93, and Cenovus Energy, which
slipped 1.3 percent to C$31.77.	
    Positive Canadian housing data on Monday helped pare some
losses. Statistics Canada said the value of building permits
rose by 4.7 percent in March, beating the average forecast in a
Reuters poll that called for a 2.8 percent drop. 	
    Despite the uncertainty in Europe, financial shares were
flat as Canada's major banks were still performing well. Bank of
Nova Scotia led the sector's slight gains, up 0.5
percent to C$53.04.	
    "The Canadian banks are always perceived as a relative safe
haven and that perception gets magnified when we have problems
on the other side of the Atlantic," said Kavcic.

