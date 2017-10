TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks were sharply lower on Friday as financial and resource shares fell on further turmoil in Greece and weak Chinese data which raised worries about a global economic slowdown, overshadowing strong Canadian jobs numbers in April. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.17 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,653.0 shortly after the open.