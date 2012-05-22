FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX has biggest one-day gain in 6 wks
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX has biggest one-day gain in 6 wks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks enjoyed their
biggest single-day jump in nearly six weeks on Tuesday as
resource and financial shares rallied on global growth hopes,
spurred by strong U.S. data, reports China plans to boost growth
and speculation euro zone leaders may embrace a common bond as a
way of tackling its debt crisis.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 171.07 points, or 1.5 percent,
at 11,451.71. It was its biggest single-day gain since April 12.

