TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks were little changed in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend, as gold mining gains offset financial losses spurred by heightened global growth fears after a slew of weak data from Europe, China and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.27 points, or 0.01 percent, at 11,566.07.