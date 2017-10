TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks tumbled on Friday, led by energy and financial issues, as troubling economic data on both sides of the Atlantic heightened fears of a global slump that had rattled investors dumping riskier assets in favor of gold and other safe havens. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 152.12 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,361.09.