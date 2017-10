TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks dipped on Thursday as gold prices skidded after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no hints that further stimulus was imminent, halting a market rally fueled by a surprise interest rate cut in China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41.28 points, or 0.35 percent, at 11,592.12.