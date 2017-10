TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index fell on Thursday, led by mining losses, as base metals prices sagged on weak U.S. jobs data and escalating euro zone worries after Spain's 10-year bond yield climbed to a euro-era record of 7 percent on Wednesday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.06 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,459.81 shortly after the open.