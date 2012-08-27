CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, central banks eyed

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open higher on Monday, tracking European and U.S markets, as investors looked ahead to a gathering of central bankers later this week for clues on what officials might agree to support a sagging global economy.

TOP STORIES

* The U.S. Federal Reserve should launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus immediately, buying bonds for as long as it takes to produce a steady decline in the jobless rate, a top Fed official said. * German business sentiment dropped for a fourth month in a row in August to reach its lowest since March 2010, driven down by increasing worries about the outlook for exports. * Angela Merkel tried to calm a growing storm over euro zone crisis strategy on Sunday after the Bundesbank likened ECB bond-buying plans to a dangerous drug and a conservative ally of the German leader said Greece should leave the currency bloc by next year. * Samsung Electronics shares slumped 7.5 percent on Monday, wiping more than $12 billion off the South Korean giant’s market value, as a sweeping victory for Apple Inc in a U.S. patent lawsuit raised concerns about its smartphone business. * Canadian gold explorer Inter-Citic Minerals Inc said Western Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed to acquire it for C$250 million in cash to expand its gold mining business. * Spain’s economy contracted by more than previously estimated in 2010, and grew by less than first published in 2011, according to revised data from the National Statistics Institute released on Monday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.38 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 308.22; rose 0.71 percent

* Gold futures : $1,667.7; fell 0.13 percent

* US crude : $96.95; rose 0.83 percent

* Brent crude : $114.14; rose 0.48 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,640; fell 0.28 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Cameco Corp. : BHP Billiton has agreed to sell a uranium deposit at Yeelirrie, Australia to Cameco Corp for $430 million, as the top global miner sheds assets to help improve returns and shore up cash in a deteriorating commodity market.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Coastal Energy : CIBC ups target to C$22.50 from C$21.50 to reflect the mid-year reserve update, Malaysia risked service contracts and an expanded 2012 capital program

* Detour Gold : CIBC cuts price target to $42 from $45 citing the higher operating cost environment and mining of lower grade ore from the Calcite zone

* Rio Novo Gold : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from speculative buy and cuts target to C$0.25 from C$0.90 on uncertainty regarding the economics of the Almas project amid significantly higher capital costs

* RMP Energy Inc. : NBF resumes coverage with outperform and sets price target of C$3, says business strategy remains focused on the Montney oil trend at Waskahigan and Ante Creek that drives confidence

* Yamana Gold : CIBC resumes coverage with sector performer rating and sets a price target of its U.S.-listed shares to $23 following the close of acquisition of Extorre, and its Cerro Moro project

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Midwest and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index