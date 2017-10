TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed slightly higher on Tuesday as resource-related stocks gained and banks fell back ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on fresh monetary stimulus and a key German court ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 5.02 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,220.45.