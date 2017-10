TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday morning as heavyweight banking and mining shares retreated as the market waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would move to take more stimulative measures later in the day. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.29 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,202.50 after half an hour of trade.