TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closer lower on Friday after a late sell-off, with financial and industrial stocks weighing heavily, while gold miners provided some support. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2 5.27 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,383.68. It fell 0. 9 p ercent in the week.