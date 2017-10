TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed sharply higher on Thursday after five days of losses as investors bought back into heavyweight resource and banking stocks after Spain unveiled a 2013 budget that found market favor and China's central bank splashed cash into the economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 105.99 points, or 0.87 percent, at 12,338.85.